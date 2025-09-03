Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Rand Paul doubles down slamming bill, saying he won’t support ‘a $5T increase to our deficit’ June 4, 2025 / 07:33

Rand Paul cites gay official’s ‘lifestyle’ to justify RFK Jr.’s CDC purge

Trump supporters online and in Congress are attacking former CDC official Demetre Daskalakis, who recently resigned in protest of the health secretary.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post