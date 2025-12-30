The more Trump focuses on electricity prices, the more rising costs matter

In an interview with Politico last week, Donald Trump reflected on what he believes will be the key issue in the 2026 midterm elections. “It’ll be about pricing,” the president said.

As part of the same exchange, the Republican talked about the cost of “energy,” before getting more specific. “Electricity is down. It’s way down,” Trump said. “You know, when the gasoline goes down and when the oil and oil and gas go down, the electricity comes down naturally. But it’s all coming down. It’s all coming down. It’s coming beautifully.”

American consumers would likely be delighted if their president were telling the truth, but he’s not.

As the editorial board of The New York Times recently explained, “Electricity prices are almost 10 percent higher than they were a year earlier, according to the most recent numbers.”

The editorial conceded that multiple factors have contributed to the rising costs, but the Times’ editors added that the Republican administration’s energy policies “are not helping — and will soon make matters worse.”

A new report in The Wall Street Journal pointed in the same direction.

Most Americans are paying more for electricity — and need to prepare their wallets for further pain ahead. Data centers are getting much of the blame lately for rising power costs, but they aren’t the only catalyst and don’t always cause increases. The reasons our bills are rising are complex and varied. Hurricanes, wildfires, state renewable-energy plans and the replacement of aging or damaged grid equipment are all playing a role.

As a candidate on the campaign trail last year, Trump seemed to recognize the political potency of this issue, which led to make some rather specific promises.