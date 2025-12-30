Opinion

Transmission lines with snow on the ground is shown along the North Sam Houston Parkway near SH249.
Transmission lines with snow on the ground is shown along the North Sam Houston Parkway near SH249 on Jan. 21, 2025, in Houston. Melissa Phillip / Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The more Trump focuses on electricity prices, the more rising costs matter

As electricity costs climb, Trump could try to avoid blame for the problem. He prefers to push an alternate reality in which the problem doesn’t exist.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post