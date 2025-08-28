Opinion

‘People will die because of this’: How RFK Jr. drove out the CDC’s senior leaders

On the same day Susan Monarez was fired, four of the agency’s top leaders quit.

Joe: Whatever Trump thinks he’s getting from RFK Jr. is not worth it August 28, 2025 / 03:58
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.