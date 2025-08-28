Opinion

‘The CDC is in trouble’: Official resigns after CDC director fired August 28, 2025 / 07:44

CDC employees walk out to rally in support of ousted leaders

Sen. Bill Cassidy called for “oversight” at the chaotic agency and for an upcoming vaccine advisory meeting to be postponed.

Aug. 28, 2025, 4:57 PM EDT

By

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.

