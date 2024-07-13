Robert Kennedy Jr. texts apology to woman who accused him of sexual assault, claims he doesn’t remember

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose bid for president as an independent candidate has brought to light disturbing allegations from his past, tried to apologize last week to a woman who accused him of sexual assault, insisting that he had no memory of the alleged encounter.

The woman, Eliza Cooney, told Vanity Fair earlier this month that Kennedy had groped her or behaved inappropriately with her on several occasions when she worked as a babysitter for his children in 1998. (MSNBC has not independently verified the allegations, and Kennedy did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.)

Kennedy, who was in his 40s at the time of the alleged incidents, declined to respond specifically to the accusations in an interview with the podcast “Breaking Points” on the day the accusations were revealed, but said that he had a “rambunctious youth.”

“I’m not going to comment on the details of any of them,” he said when asked about Cooney’s allegations, “but it’s — you know, I am who I am.”

