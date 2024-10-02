Under Project 2025, the GOP plans to export its culture war

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 28 episode of “Velshi.”

No area of government seems to be safe from the clutches of Project 2025; that includes the U.S. Agency for International Development, also known as USAID. Chapter 9 of the far-right blueprint is dedicated to USAID, which distributes aid to more than 100 countries in the form of humanitarian assistance, health infrastructure and economic development.

Project 2025 sees USAID’s status as one of the world’s biggest humanitarian organizations as an opportunity to export its right-wing culture war obsessions to the world. That includes abortion.

On page 260, Project 2025 calls for reinstating the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy, widely known as the “Mexico City Policy.” It’s an old policy that blocks U.S. federal funding for organizations that perform or promote abortion as a method of family planning in foreign countries, first introduced by President Ronald Reagan.

But if the Mexico City policy’s goal was to stop abortion … it didn’t work. Countries in sub-Saharan Africa affected by the policy, for example, saw increased abortion rates, according to a 2019 study featured in the Lancet Global Health Journal.

On page 265, Project 2025 asserts, “The continued high rate of maternal and infant mortality is a persistent global tragedy. Contrary to current publicity, this problem is not solved by abortion.” That’s actually contrary to reality. Decreased access to abortion means increased maternal mortality rates. According to the World Health Organization, nearly half of all abortions conducted worldwide are considered “unsafe,” and according to the Guttmacher Institute, nearly 11% of all maternal mortality comes from these unsafe abortions.

As I’ve said time and time again: Abortion is health care. In America and around the world, restricting abortion means restricting women’s health care.

Project 2025 also wants the president to be able to dictate abortion policy worldwide. A section on page 261 reads:

Current law in the Foreign Assistance Act gives the President broad authority to set “such terms and conditions as he may determine” on foreign assistance, which legally empowers the next conservative President to expand this pro-life policy.

The goal here is to hold the rights of women hostage, with the carrot of U.S. aid in exchange.

This chapter’s war on women continues. On page 259, the plan suggests:

[USAID] should remove all references, examples, definitions, photos, and language on USAID websites, in agency publications and policies, and in all agency contracts and grants that include the following terms: “gender,” “gender equality,” “gender equity,” “gender diverse individuals,” “gender aware,” “gender sensitive,” etc. It should also remove references to “abortion,” “reproductive health,” and “sexual and reproductive rights” and controversial sexual education materials.