MAGA abortion bans are an attack on men’s freedom, too

Men 4 Choice co-founder Oren Jacobson spoke with The ReidOut Blog about how his group is defying hypermasculine norms and tagging men into the fight for reproductive rights.

‘He is proud that women are dying?’: Harris blasts Trump for deadly Georgia abortion ban September 20, 2024 / 07:05
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.