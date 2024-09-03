Donald Trump and Project 2025’s plan to crush the American dream

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 1 episode of “Velshi.”

Project 2025, the far-right playbook for a second Trump presidency, predictably takes aim at government programs designed to help the most vulnerable populations in this country: poor and low-wage folks, people of color, families that don’t fit the traditional two-parent model and families of mixed legal status.

The attack on America’s most vulnerable is especially evident in Chapter 15, which focuses on the Department of Housing and Urban Development. One of the first lines in that chapter reads:

“The Secretary should initiate a HUD task force consisting of politically appointed personnel to identify and reverse all actions taken by the Biden Administration to advance progressive ideology.”

Now, what progressive ideology are they talking about? According to Project 2025 “progressive ideology” is anything that includes language that refers to race, diversity, equity and inclusion, gender or sexuality, or environmental protection.

First off, it’s important to understand why we need this “progressive ideology” in housing policy at all. In the 1930s, as the nation was reeling from the Great Depression, the federal government implemented a program to help struggling Americans with their mortgages so that they could avoid foreclosure.

In an attempt to prevent foreclosure, the Home Owners Loan Corp. sent representatives to appraise homes and neighborhoods. They were tasked with determining the value and identifying any “detrimental factors” that would inform which homes lenders would want to insure. As it turns out, to lenders, being Black was a “detrimental factor.”

Inadequate federal policies allowed these lenders to refuse to insure mortgages in or even near Black neighborhoods. This phenomenon became known as redlining, and its effects can still be felt in neighborhoods across America today. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, about 3 out of every 4 neighborhoods in the U.S. that were redlined in the 1930s are still of low-to-moderate income and roughly 2 out of every 3 are predominantly populated by people of color.

Throughout America’s history, Black and brown neighborhoods have been treated as “sacrifice zones.”

The government’s housing policies of the 1930s also provided subsidies for developers to build suburban communities and subdivisions, while allowing them to be available only to white people. It was effectively forced segregation. It pushed Black Americans into housing projects and reinforced systems that stagnated inequality, preventing upward mobility for nonwhite people.

Throughout America’s history, Black and brown neighborhoods have been treated as “sacrifice zones.” For example, interstates, highways and industrial zones were systematically built to cut these neighborhoods off from economic and opportunity centers, while, at the same time, exposing them to higher environmental and pollution risks.