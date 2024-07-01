Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Taraji P. Henson made Project 2025 the talk of the BET Awards

The host of this year's BET Awards warned viewers on multiple occasions about the far-right plan to dismantle and remake the government in Trump's image.

Trump plans to ‘centralize power’ and ‘be a dictator’: Biden campaign official June 27, 2024 / 05:08
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.