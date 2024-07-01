Taraji P. Henson made Project 2025 the talk of the BET Awards

Project 2025, the draconian plan supported by conservative groups to dismantle the government if Donald Trump is elected in November, was the talk of the Black Entertainment Television Awards on Sunday.
The plan, which includes everything from rolling back civil rights legislation to restricting contraception and abortion access, would effectively place the United States under authoritarian Christian nationalist rule and purge people from the government if they’re seen as disloyal to Trump. And despite all its horrors, recent reports suggest many people still don’t know about the plan.
So it was noteworthy that Project 2025 and its role in the conservative movement’s plans to unravel civil rights protections received ample attention Sunday.
Host Taraji P. Henson made multiple references to it. One came at the show’s end when she encouraged viewers to research it, and another came during a midshow public service announcement.
She said:
Show up and show out when it’s time to vote, because it’s not just about the presidential election, you guys. It’s time for us to play chess, not checkers. It’s about making decisions that will affect us as human beings. Our careers, our next generations to come. Did you know that it is now a crime to be homeless? Pay attention. It’s not a secret: Look it up. They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up!
Henson went on to reference Project 2025’s proposals to require mandatory national service, which could include compulsory military service and has many people concerned about the reinstitution of the draft. She also talked about the potential for the next president to seat three Supreme Court justices.