Intellectual humility leads us to Kamala Harris as the least risky bet

UPDATE (July 21, 2024 3:00 p.m. E.T.): President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he is withdrawing his bid for re-election from the 2024 presidential race.
Questions about whether President Joe Biden could drop his candidacy for the White House have inspired a kind of fantasy football mindset among political junkies. Hop online or tune in to any water cooler conversation among Democrats who think Biden should step aside and you’ll hear people excitedly catalogue their favorite potential replacement tickets, listing the strengths and statistics behind the governors, senators, former first lady or Hollywood star who they believe should be drafted to lead Team Blue to victory.
These debates are fun, but they are indeed fantasies. People who think they know exactly how a candidate who holds statewide, local or no office would fare in a general election are dreaming. American presidential races are political contests unlike any other. Politicians can look good on paper in a specific milieu, but it’s impossible to predict how they will register with the general electorate. Or how they’ll endure oppo research and vicious negative messaging unlike anything they’ve faced before in their lives, backed by the best-financed agents of reactionary power in the world.
The Democratic Party is at a juncture where every possible path is extremely risky. The moment demands humility and agnosticism; the goal is not to identify an obvious winner, which is impossible, but to manage risk. If Biden steps aside, Vice President Kamala Harris is most likely the least risky option.
The argument that Harris is less risky might strike some as counterintuitive. Her vice presidency has been marked by strikingly low favorability ratings. Biden assigned her a politically sensitive policy portfolio that led her to, for example, take positions on immigration that brought her under fire from both the left and the right. And reports indicating that Harris felt frustrated and sidelined by Biden’s team mar the narrative of a natural passing of the torch.
But taking a cautious position on what we can know suggests Harris has fewer unknown variables in her potential candidacy. She has been in the national limelight for years and thus has extremely wide name recognition, far superior to commonly floated alternatives. She has endured MAGA attacks for years and can clearly handle the pressure. While a presidential bid would most likely inspire new right-wing efforts to find skeletons in her closet, odds are that most of what could’ve been used against her would’ve been used in 2020 to torpedo the Biden-Harris ticket. Harris is also unequivocally qualified for the position with her background as an attorney general, senator and, of course, vice president. And at about 20 years younger than both Biden and Trump, she would instantly be able to shed Biden’s greatest political liability and shift the energy of the party.