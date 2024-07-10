Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

To win over Democrats, Biden must get his party to ‘shut the hell up’: Steele July 9, 2024 / 06:52

Democrats just gave Republicans a gift ahead of next week’s RNC

Next week should have been focused on the Republican Party's lies. Now the RNC will likely be overshadowed by Democratic chaos.

Michael Steele
By  Michael Steele  and  Allison Detzel
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post