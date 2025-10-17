New York State Young Republicans put in timeout after racist messages exposed

Some of the most widely circulated messages unearthed in Politico’s report, in fact, came from Peter Giunta, the now-former leader of the NYSYR who reportedly spoke of putting his opponents in a gas chamber and referred to Black folks as “watermelon people.” Fellow NYSYR member Annie Kaykaty is quoted as responding in the group chat to talk of putting political opponents in gas chambers by saying, “I’m ready to watch people burn now.” (Giunta later apologized, saying, “I am so sorry to those offended” by the messages, which he claimed were “sourced by way of extortion” by his rivals in a “highly-coordinated year-long character assassination.”)

Politico reports the fallout from the leaked group chat has continued throughout the week, as more members associated with the chat have lost job opportunities. The NYSYR suspension appears to be one of the more severe responses thus far — certainly compared to other chapters, like the Arizona Young Republicans, who’ve resisted calls for members of their group who were involved in the group chat to resign.