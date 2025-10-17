New York State Young Republicans put in timeout after racist messages exposed

The New York State Young Republicans chapter is being put in an indefinite timeout after many of its members were exposed partaking in a group chat in which GOP operatives from several states spoke fondly of rape, slavery, Hitler and gas chambers for their political opponents.
The Associated Press reports:
In a statement, New York’s Republican committee said its leaders had voted unanimously to suspend the authorization of the New York State Young Republicans to operate at a statewide level. The statewide Republican committee said the Young Republican group could be reconstituted at a later date. “The Young Republicans was already grossly mismanaged, and vile language of the sort made in the group chat has no place in our party or its subsidiary organizations,” said NYGOP Chair Ed Cox.
The announcement follows Vice President JD Vance’s dismissal of outrage over the vile texts as “pearl clutching,” saying the comments are just indicative of “kids” making “stupid jokes.”
That’s just “what kids do,” the vice president said of adults peddling rape fantasies, hyping up Hitler and promoting Nazi torture methods. To be clear, there were literally no children involved in this story.