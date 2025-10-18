Trump commutes former Rep. George Santos’ prison sentence

President Donald Trump is commuting the sentence of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and said the disgraced lawmaker should be quickly released from prison.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday evening. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

Trump called the 37-year-old Santos something of a “rogue,” but added that he was also “a Great Hero.” A senior White House official told NBC News that the president “heard from so many people, and in recent days he decided it was the right decision. It’s his call, and he made it.”