Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Breaking: Trump commutes former Rep. George Santos’ prison sentence October 17, 2025 / 04:33

Trump commutes former Rep. George Santos’ prison sentence

The disgraced Republican politician began serving his seven-year sentence this July.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post