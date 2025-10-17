The leaked Young Republican chats were shocking. The MAGA response was just as important.

A bombshell Politico report published Tuesday, culled from 2,900 pages of Telegram messages, laid bare the spine-curling racism, antisemitism, misogyny and other bigotry that’s just casual conversation among leaders of Young Republican groups from various states. “They referred to Black people as monkeys and ‘the watermelon people’ and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide and lauded Republicans who they believed support slavery,” Politico helpfully summarized.
In pre-Trump America, this would have been met by near-universal opprobrium among GOP leadership and the conservative commentariat. But this is Trump’s America, and while many right-leaning pundits and politicians are eager to change the subject, Trump’s vice president wasn’t about to be bullied into unequivocally denouncing racism among the future leadership of his party.
“Grow up! Focus on the real issues. Don’t focus on what kids say in group chats. … The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys — they tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do,” Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday on “The Charlie Kirk Show.”
It’s been quite a week for undeniable Republican gutter racism. And, as Vance’s comments attest, what’s arguably most disturbing about it is how mainstream, established and non-fringe within the MAGA movement it is — even at a time when the conservative-leaning Supreme Court appears to be entertaining the idea that racism is over and there’s no need for quaint Civil Rights Era reforms like the Voting Rights Act.
As Mother Jones’ Julianne McShane reported after Vance’s remarks, the messages exposed by Politico weren’t shared among college kids. They all appear to be adults, some of them with impressive professional credentials. McShane was able to determine the ages of eight of the 11 participants, whose ages ranged from 24 to 35.
Vice President Vance, who is 41, is only six years older than the oldest member of the chat. One of them had been general counsel for the Young Republicans of New York, who said “I am so sorry to those offended” by the messages but also claimed they were “sourced by way of extortion” by rivals of his in a “highly-coordinated year-long character assassination.” Another member of the chat is a Vermont state senator — who later apologized “so deeply to my constituents and colleagues that our county and state have been dragged into this,” while also claiming to have been unaware of the “disgusting comments.”
Politico noted that “the messages reveal a culture where racist, antisemitic and violent rhetoric circulate freely — and where the Trump-era loosening of political norms has made such talk feel less taboo among those positioning themselves as the party’s next leaders.”
The sorry episode reminds me of an article I wrote in August 2023 titled “The Right Needs to Ask: ‘Why Do These Racists Keep Getting Hired by Us?’” Its focus was on the racist and antisemitic stylings of several young, rising stars in right-wing media. I argued that leaders in right-of-center media and politics ought to engage in some soul-searching about why they kept promoting as future leaders so many people whose bigotry was barely concealed.
Not to be cynical, but I predicted no such soul-searching would take place and also that being outed for their bigotry wouldn’t permanently kill the political careers of these particular young right-wingers — and I was correct.
Richard Hanania, who previously wrote pseudonymously for Richard Spencer’s notorious alt-right blog, is now considered a serious right-of-center political commentator. (Hanania disavowed his past alt-right writings after they were exposed — he also wrote an essay for The Free Press downplaying MAGA figures’ use of the Hitler salute earlier this year.) And Nate Hochman, who was fired from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign for including a Nazi symbol in a campaign video, now works for Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., according to Legistorm.
While some Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, roundly condemned the racist messages, some other conservative figures joined the vice president in leaping to the defense of the racist, adult Young Republicans outed this week.