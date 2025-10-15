A new report is shedding light on the new generation of GOP activists — and it’s ugly

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 14 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

We are getting a window into how a new generation of Republican activists talk when they think no one is listening — and it is ugly.

On Tuesday, Politico published a report on more than seven months of Telegram chat messages exchanged by about a dozen Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont. MSNBC has not independently reviewed those messages, but what Politico published shows the conservatives openly praising Adolf Hitler and making celebratory jokes about gas chambers, slavery and rape.

One exchange included in the report involves a message from Luke Mosiman, chair of the Arizona Young Republicans. According to Politico, Mosiman “asked if the New Yorkers in the chat were watching an NBA playoff game, [New York State Young Republicans Chair Peter] Giunta responded, “I’d go to the zoo if I wanted to watch monkey play ball.”