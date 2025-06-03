Elon Musk calls Trump-backed megabill ‘a disgusting abomination’

Billionaire Elon Musk blasted the Republican spending bill, the signature legislation of President Donald Trump’s first year back in office, in a post on X on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk’s criticism of another spending bill in December nearly led to a government shutdown.

The legislation would extend the president’s 2017 tax cuts, as well as temporarily eliminate taxes on tips and overtime work. (Another Trump campaign promise, to eliminate taxes on Social Security, did not make it into the bill.) To offset the cost, the bill cuts hundreds of billions of dollars in spending, particularly from Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that at least 7.6 million Americans would lose health care coverage from the Medicare cuts alone. But those cuts wouldn’t fully offset the tax cuts’ cost; the CBO projects the current bill will increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion over 10 years.