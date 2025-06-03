Catholic bishops sue Washington state over law requiring clergy to report child abuse

Catholic leaders in Washington have sued the state over a new law requiring clergy to report suspected child abuse, including details potentially revealed during confession.

The lawsuit, filed last week on behalf of the bishops, alleges Senate Bill 5375, which was signed into law on May 2, violates the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The law “puts Roman Catholic priests to an impossible choice: violate 2,000 years of Church teaching and incur automatic excommunication, or refuse to comply with Washington law and be subject to imprisonment, fine, and civil liability,” the lawsuit states.

The law’s text doesn’t target Catholics specifically. In fact, it upholds the mandatory reporting requirement for ministers, priests, rabbis, imams, elders or a “spiritual leader of any church, religious denomination, religious body, spiritual community or sect,” adding to a list that includes school employees and health care workers. The bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Noel Frame, said she was motivated to create this bill following reports that Jehovah’s Witnesses covered up child sexual abuse for years.

But the Catholic bishops, of a denomination that has also been roiled over several years by child sex abuse scandals, argue in their filing that the law could be used to force them to violate their oaths if they’re forced to relay child abuse information provided during confessions.