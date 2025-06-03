Opinion

‘He probably should have charges brought against him’: former general sounds off on Pete Hegseth May 6, 2025 / 10:16

Pete Hegseth orders the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk

Navy tradition and basic decency make clear the beleaguered defense secretary shouldn’t rename the ship. Hegseth is doing it anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

