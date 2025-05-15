Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The GOP’s ‘senior bonus’ is a sop to Social Security recipients

On the campaign trail, the president promised to end taxes on Social Security benefits.

‘Tension’ among GOP over impact of Medicaid cuts on midterm elections May 14, 2025 / 07:04
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.