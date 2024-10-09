Mitt Romney won’t say he’s for Harris because he wants ‘to have a voice’ in a post-Trump GOP

Sen. Mitt Romney once again declined to say whether he’s voting for Kamala Harris in the election, suggesting that his reticence now will enable him to have some influence over the direction of the Republican Party in a hypothetical post-Trump future.

“I’ve made it very clear that I don’t want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States,” he said Tuesday when asked about the election at a forum at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics. “I want to continue to have a voice in the Republican Party following this election. I think there’s a good chance that the Republican Party is going to need to be rebuilt or reoriented.”

Despite being a fierce critic of Trump, Romney has refused to endorse the Democratic nominee publicly in the previous two elections. The Utah senator said he wrote in his wife, Ann Romney, in the 2016 election, and he revealed that he did not vote for Trump in 2020 but declined to say whether he voted for Joe Biden. This year, Romney has said again that he won’t vote for Trump, but he has remained tight-lipped about whether Harris has his vote.

“I believe I will have more influence in the party by virtue of saying it as I’ve said it,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m not planning on changing the way I’ve described it.”