Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Officials work to restore voting access in Helene-ravaged North Carolina October 2, 2024 / 09:24

Why aren’t hurricane-impacted states trying to extend voter registration?

While highlighting the need for emergency assistance and making accommodations for existing voters, Helene-effected states have not extended registration deadlines on their own.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Latest Post