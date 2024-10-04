Liz Cheney’s remarks at a Harris campaign event evidently struck a nerve with Trump

At a Harris campaign event Thursday evening, former Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to “reject the depraved cruelty of Donald Trump.” Hours later, Trump lashed out at his fellow Republican on Truth Social, posting a long screed against her and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who has also endorsed Harris.

Trump criticized the former Wyoming representative for her role in the Jan. 6 House select congressional committee and trashed her father for “our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed.”

“What a pathetic couple that is, both suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he wrote in his post.

Trump’s long-held animosity toward Cheney stems from her vocal criticism of his role in the Jan. 6 riot and her vote to impeach him afterward. Her fierce opposition to Trump arguably contributed to her primary race loss in 2022 by a huge margin.