MyPillow’s Mike Lindell might run for Minnesota governor

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering a run for Minnesota governor next year.

The staunch ally of President Donald Trump and prominent election denier told The Minnesota Star Tribune that he is “about 99% there” and that if he ran, it would be on a platform of “secure elections” and “common sense.”

“I love the state, I love the country and if I’m the only one that can win, that would be a shame if that opportunity slipped by,” he told the Minneapolis newspaper.