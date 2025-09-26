Opinion

Jury finds MyPillow founder defamed former Dominion Voting Systems employee June 16, 2025 / 04:07

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell might run for Minnesota governor

The staunch Trump ally and prominent election denier said that if he does run, it would be on a platform of “secure elections” and “common sense.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

