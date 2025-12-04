Opinion

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell wants to run for Minnesota governor

Lindell said he has not formally entered the race, but if and when he does, he will be up against a crowded primary field.

Jury finds MyPillow founder defamed former Dominion Voting Systems employee June 16, 2025 / 04:07
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.