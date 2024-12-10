Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

TikTok asks court to let Trump administration review the law that would ban the app

The Chinese-owned social media company looks for a savior; D.C. sues Amazon over alleged discrimination; and Ted Cruz throws a tantrum over AI in this Tuesday Tech Drop.

Federal appeals court upholds TikTok ban December 6, 2024 / 03:15
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.