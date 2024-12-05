House lawmakers vote down Democrats’ effort to release the Gaetz ethics report

House lawmakers voted Thursday on two privileged resolutions, both introduced by Democrats, on whether to compel the release the House Ethics Committee’s report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz. One, from Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois, would have required the committee to make the report public; and another, from Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, would have directed the committee to preserve and release records related to its investigation.

Both resolutions were referred back to the committee almost entirely along a party-line vote, effectively ending the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the House Ethics Committee failed again to come to an agreement to release its report on its investigation into Gaetz, a move that set the stage for the full House vote on Thursday evening. The ethics committee, which consists of five Republicans and five Democrats, had previously failed to reach a consensus on whether to make the report public in a closed-door meeting on Nov. 20. At the time, Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, D-Pa., suggested that the vote split along party lines.