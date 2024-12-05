Opinion

House committee to meet to discuss next steps in Gaetz report December 5, 2024 / 04:51

House lawmakers vote down Democrats’ effort to release the Gaetz ethics report

After the committee again reached no conclusion, House lawmakers voted on two privileged resolutions introduced by Democrats that would have compelled the release of the report.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

