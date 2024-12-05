With Cabinet picks, Trump tries to turn the White House into the Fox (News) den

President-elect Donald Trump is looking to stock his incoming Cabinet with stars from his favorite television network, Fox News.
Trump’s selection of former Fox News contributor (and MSNBC alum) Monica Crowley — who reportedly spread the conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was secretly Muslim — as chief of protocol at the State Department brings the total number of prospective former Fox News employees in his administration to 12, according to a tally by left-leaning media accountability group Media Matters. (The outlet also notes that several other frequent Fox News guests are slated to serve in high-ranking positions.)
The White House could soon become a Fox den (see what I did there?) — just as it was the first time Trump was president.
Trump — cable news–obsessed septuagenarian that he is — could become an even greater hero to like-minded armchair curmudgeons in just a few months, going from yelling at the Fox News talent on his television to barking orders at them face to face.