Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

With Cabinet picks, Trump tries to turn the White House into the Fox (News) den

Donald Trump is trying to stock his upcoming administration with former Fox News hosts, mirroring the disturbing synergy he and the media organization displayed during his first term.

‘This is what they want’: Americans are now facing a ‘Fox News administration’ November 15, 2024 / 10:55
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.