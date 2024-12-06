Why the threat of bird flu makes this presidential transition problematic

The next few years could see a disastrous confluence of events: the emergence of a lethal bird flu pandemic at a time when the nation’s public health leadership team is ill-equipped to deal with the consequences. What could possibly go wrong?
To be clear, there is no certainty the world will face an H5N1 avian influenza (“bird flu”) pandemic next year, or at any future time. There are significant genetic barriers involved in the adaptation of the avian virus to high-level replication in humans. But it would be highly imprudent to ignore the possibility of a pandemic, with terrible consequences to America, and indeed the world. Other writers share these concerns.
An H5N1 influenza outbreak in humans could be orders of magnitude more lethal than SARS-CoV-2, a virus that killed over 1 million people in the U.S. alone. Moreover, influenza viruses, once adapted to a new host (in this case humans), are usually highly transmissible, so the rate of spread across the nation could be quick. For decades now, infectious disease scientists have been worried about a new influenza pandemic; indeed, modeling scenarios in the decades before 2020 were typically based on influenza viruses, not a coronavirus.
The H5N1 virus that’s infecting multiple bird species worldwide, and is increasingly spreading in the nation’s cattle herds, can be transmitted to humans, but only sporadically at present. As of this writing, there have been 58 cases of human infections identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These American cases have mostly been tracked back to contacts with chickens, other birds and, more recently, cattle on farms. The human infections have only rarely been severe — the symptoms are generally mild and of short duration. But the more the avian virus spreads, the more likely it is that key genetic changes will take place that enable the virus to replicate to high and dangerous levels in humans and be spread directly from one person to another. At that point, a pandemic would be quite likely.
Influenza virus evolution is a numbers game; the more human infections occur, the more chances a virus has to mutate, and the more likely it is that dangerous mutations will emerge. We cannot know when, or even if, that would happen. But it would be highly irresponsible to pretend it couldn’t.
Dealing with a pandemic threat requires advance planning and, when appropriate, decisive action. At present, we are in a transition between the Biden administration’s health care leadership team and Trump’s current picks to replace them. Transitions in times of danger are never ideal, but this one seems particularly problematic. Trump’s chosen leaders lack experience with public health administration and infectious diseases. In several cases, they have exhibited strong opposition to standard public health measures.