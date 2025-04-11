Trump administration can proceed with Mahmoud Khalil’s deportation, judge rules

An immigration judge has ruled that the Trump administration can proceed with its effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., in a case that Khalil’s attorneys and civil rights experts say has enormous implications for free speech in the U.S.

Judge Jamee Comans determined in a hearing on Friday afternoon that the government has grounds to move forward with its case against Khalil, a Palestinian student activist. His legal team has until April 23 to appeal the decision. Comans said that if his attorneys do not meet the deadline, she will order for him to be deported to Syria, where he was born, or to Algeria, where he holds citizenship.

Khalil addressed the court after the ruling, saying that neither “fundamental fairness” nor due process “were present today or in this whole process.”

“This is exactly why the Trump administration sent me to this court 1,000 miles away from my family,” said Khalil, whose wife, a U.S. citizen, is due to give birth to their first child this month.

Khalil’s legal team condemned the ruling and vowed to fight for his freedom.

“Today, we saw our worst fears play out: Mahmoud was subject to a charade of due process, a flagrant violation of his right to a fair hearing, and a weaponization of immigration law to suppress dissent,” attorney Marc Van Der Hout said in a statement. “This is not over, and our fight continues.”

Amy Greer, another member of Khalil’s legal team, called the case an “egregious overreach” by the U.S. government.