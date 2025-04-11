Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Every American should be concerned’: New Trump policy could target immigrants’ freedom of speech April 9, 2025 / 04:24

Trump’s Social Security team has reportedly marked more than 6,000 immigrants as dead

Multiple outlets report Team Trump has listed several thousand immigrants in the “death master file” to drive them out of the country.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post