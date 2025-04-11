Trump’s Social Security team has reportedly marked more than 6,000 immigrants as dead

The Trump administration’s relentless campaign to dehumanize immigrants has taken a bureaucratic turn, as new reports reveal a grim effort to extend that dehumanization to official records.

The New York Times was first to report on the administration’s cancellation of immigrants’ lawfully obtained Social Security numbers — essentially listing individuals as dead — as a means to impede their ability to make money or access government services and to pressure them to leave the country.

According to the Times:

The goal is to cut those people off from using crucial financial services like bank accounts and credit cards, along with their access to government benefits. The effort hinges on a surprising new tactic: repurposing Social Security’s ‘death master file,’ which for years has been used to track dead people who should no longer receive benefits, to include the names of living people who the government believes should be treated as if they are dead. As a result of being added to the death database, they would be blacklisted from a coveted form of identity that allows them to make and more easily spend money.