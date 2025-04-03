Mahmoud Khalil is just the first victim of Trump’s unconstitutional crackdown

The Trump administration is sending a message to everyone in America: If you dare to disagree with the president, you will be punished.
That was clear when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents illegally arrested and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and recent graduate student at New York’s Columbia University, in retaliation for his advocacy for Palestinian human rights. The federal government separated Khalil from his wife, an American citizen, who is nine months pregnant, and shipped him from New York to New Jersey and then Louisiana. A judge recently ruled his case should be heard in New Jersey.
Mr. Khalil has never been accused, charged or convicted of any crime. He was ripped from his home, detained and threatened with deportation in retaliation for his political beliefs. His case represents a clear attempt by the Trump administration to silence dissent, intimidate our universities and attack our freedom.
Khalil is not the only target of this crackdown. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims he’s revoked hundreds of visas of students and visitors for similar reasons.
If this administration is not reined in, the paper-thin legal theory it is using to justify detaining and deporting Mr. Khalil could be wielded to deport anyone who opposes Trump on any issue. That would embolden a president who is already laying siege to academic freedom, the free exchange of ideas and open debate. It would put everyone — citizen and noncitizen alike — in danger.
That’s why the New York Civil Liberties Union is representing Mr. Khalil in court, alongside our colleagues at the ACLU of New Jersey and the national ACLU (Mr. Khalil is also being represented by City University of New York’s CLEAR clinic, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Alina Das of Washington Square Legal Services, Van Der Hout LLP and Amy Greer of Dratel + Lewis).
Central to our case is the fact that the Constitution’s right to free speech covers everyone in the U.S., regardless of their citizenship status. The administration is trying to get around these protections by abusing a rarely used aspect of U.S. immigration law to punish protected speech.
Trump is relying on an obscure provision in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act that says the government may deport people if there are “reasonable grounds” to believe their presence in the country “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”
The provision was tested once before 30 years ago, when the U.S. government tried to deport a former assistant attorney general of Mexico, Mario Ruiz Massieu, who faced criminal charges in his home country. In that case, the late federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry — Trump’s older sister — ruled the law was unconstitutional.
But unlike Massieu, Mr. Khalil is not accused of any crime. Instead, the government claims that all advocacy on behalf of Palestine and Palestinian people would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences. This is untrue and unconstitutional.
The Trump administration claims falsely that any criticism of Israel is antisemitic. Antisemitism is a very real and serious problem — and some in Trump’s orbit, including billionaire Elon Musk, have trafficked in it. What the president and his team are doing won’t curtail antisemitism, and doing so isn’t their real goal.