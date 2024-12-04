Opinion

‘Defend,’ ‘deny’, ‘depose’: Messages found on casings in fatal NYC shooting December 5, 2024 / 06:38

UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in ‘targeted’ attack outside NYC hotel, police say

Police have not identified the shooter, who remains on the loose. Words were written on shell casings found at the scene, an official told NBC News.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post