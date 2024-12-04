UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in ‘targeted’ attack outside NYC hotel, police say

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside of a Hilton hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what appears to be a targeted attack, the New York City Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting outside the hotel at around 6:46 a.m. and found Thompson, 50, on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his back and his leg, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference later on Wednesday. (An earlier version of this post stated Thompson had been shot in the chest, citing an NYPD spokesperson.) Thompson was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter appeared to have been lying in wait for Thompson. According to security footage, the gunman approached Thompson from behind and fired several rounds at him, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. The shooter fled on foot and later boarded an electric bike, also known as an e-bike. Police initially said the e-bike was a Citi Bike, which would have GPS tracking on it, but they later determined it was not a Citi Bike.

“The motive for this murder currently is unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted, but at this point we do not know why,” Kenny said. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Shell casings found at the scene had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on them, a senior New York City law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told NBC News on Thursday. ABC News was the first to report the words on the shell casings.

These are images of the individual sought in connection to this investigation. If anyone has information as to the identity or location of this individual please contact @NYPDTips at 1(800)577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/sm2GuEOYk1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024

No arrests have been made. Police have asked the public to help identify the gunman, offering a $10,000 reward for information. Police described the shooter as a “light-skinned male” wearing a “light brown or cream-colored jacket,” black face mask, and a “very distinctive” grey backpack.

A cell phone was recovered at the scene. Police said the phone will be processed forensically.