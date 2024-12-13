Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This state’s ‘Freedom to Read’ act sends a message to conservatives — and liberals

Laws like New Jersey’s Freedom to Read Act should be a signal to lawmakers and governors in more liberal states that it’s time to play offense.

Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘That Librarian’ stands up to censorship November 30, 2024 / 07:44
By  Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne is a culture journalist who writes on race and gender.