Despite bird flu concerns, RFK Jr. indulges raw milk interest  December 6, 2024 / 03:42

On vaccines, Trump wants RFK Jr. to explore a question that’s already been answered

The president-elect expects Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to pursue discredited theories about vaccines and autism. No good can come of this.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

