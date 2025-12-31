Opinion

Trump says he’s pulling National Guard out of Chicago, LA and Portland

The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a lower court’s decision barring Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.