Judge preliminarily halts mass terminations and restructuring at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS

A federal judge in Rhode Island halted “mass terminations and restructurings” at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services resulting from the agency’s stated goal to “Make America Healthy Again.” Citing the separation of powers between the branches of government, U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose wrote Tuesday that the executive branch can’t “order, organize, or implement wholesale changes to the structure and function of the agencies created by Congress.”

Granting a preliminary injunction to a group of blue states that sued the administration, the Biden appointee pointed to a communication from the agency in March titled “HHS Announces Transformation to Make America Healthy Again.”

Citing that announcement in her ruling, DuBose noted that the agency wanted to “substantially cut the number of employees who work for its various sub-agencies, reorganize its sub-agencies by closing some and consolidating others, reduce the number of regional offices around the country by half, and create a new division called the Administration for a Healthy America.”

Examining the agency’s explanation for its action, the judge wrote that the evidence, including various testimonies by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “has not revealed a reasoned explanation.” DuBose wrote that the government defendants “hastily restructured the sub-agencies and issued [reduction-in-force] RIF notices” instead of “undertaking an intentional and thoughtful process for weighing the benefits and drawbacks of implementing the sweeping policy change.”