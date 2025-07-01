Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Kennedy guts CDC’s vaccine panel of independent experts June 10, 2025 / 01:44

Judge preliminarily halts mass terminations and restructuring at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS

The judge said the evidence “has not revealed a reasoned explanation” for the agency’s action.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post