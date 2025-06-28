Trump’s second term is giving a green light to blatant racism

If there is a defining characteristic of President Donald Trump’s second term — aside from shameless self-enrichment out of the executive branch — I’d argue it’s the proliferation of unabashed and outspoken racism espoused by the president and many of his most loyal followers.
The online attacks launched by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani demonstrated this in stark relief, such as here:
As did many of the other GOP responses to Mamdani’s Democratic primary victory this week, which my MSNBC colleague Steve Benen highlighted for MaddowBlog. This reactionary post from Charlie Kirk, which reads like Ku Klux Klan propaganda, is a prime example:
During a recent conversation with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, author Ta-Nehisi Coates said that one of the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest successes has fallen apart in the Trump era: People no longer feel ashamed to express “open bigotry.” Coates added that one of Trump’s most successful political instincts has been his bet that conservative voters are broadly more comfortable with the racist rhetoric that previous Republicans have flirted with a bit more obliquely.