Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Lawrence: If Elon Musk is ‘off the rails’ as Trump says, how far from the rails is Donald Trump? July 7, 2025 / 14:36

Lawrence O’Donnell calls out Trump over ‘childish’ tariff threat letters

“Each qualifies as the stupidest letter ever received from the president of the United States by the head of state of any other country,” O'Donnell said.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post