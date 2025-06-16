Opinion

Why Americans haven’t felt the brunt of Trump’s tariffs — yet

Businesses are taking advantage of some temporary buffers.

Steve Rattner: Tariff effects yet to come, but economists and consumers expect prices to rise June 12, 2025 / 06:13
By  Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

 Jared Bernstein was chair of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers.