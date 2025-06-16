Why Americans haven’t felt the brunt of Trump’s tariffs — yet

The U.S. economy is comprised of 340 million people sitting atop a gross domestic product of $30 trillion. So it’s no surprise that the economic health of such a massive country is, at times, hard to gauge. We economists track the myriad measurements of jobs, inflation, growth and so on, but there are times when the data is as confounding as it is clarifying.
This is one of those times. Inflation is particularly confusing right now: For months, economists and retailers have claimed that the tariffs will spike prices, yet government measurements of inflation keep coming in cool. The job market looks good on the surface but there is trouble under the hood. And now we have a new worry: another round of geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, which, as usual, is pressuring oil prices, still one of the most critical prices in our economy.
That all creates a dense fog of data. But with the right fog lights, it’s possible to illuminate what’s going on out there — and offer an educated guess about how the Federal Reserve might be reading the moment.
Starting with inflation, we learned last week that the consumer price index (CPI) for May came in at 2.4% annual rate, slightly below expectations and with little evidence of tariffs boosting prices overall. It’s not that the tariffs were nowhere to be seen in the data. Some prices associated with imports spiked in the month, including major appliances (think refrigerators) and toys. But others, including apparel and new cars, were fine.
How can this be?
First, the tariffs’ impact can be seen in other data, including historically huge spikes in imports and inventory buildups as firms try to front run the import taxes. The revenue on these taxes collected by customs agents has nearly tripled, from $8 billion per month before President Trump launched his trade war to a record $24 billion in May. To be very clear, this is money paid by U.S. importers. Contrary to administration claims, exporters are not “eating the tariffs.”
OK, then why isn’t any of this showing up in the CPI?
Here’s where the fog lights come on. I mentioned above that importers tried to front run the tariffs by stocking up their inventories. Well, to the extent that firms are selling out of those inventories, they may not yet be compelled to fully pass on the higher costs. As The New York Times reported, the inventory buildup “created a buffer for sellers to offer discounts, such as around Memorial Day, and generally hold off on raising prices until those stockpiles run out.”
There’s another important dynamic going on in the background. When the pandemic hit, many consumers had more savings than usual due to both generous government support and the fact that the pandemic forced them to temporarily stop spending on face-to-face services, travel, restaurants, etc. This made them less sensitive to price increases. Retailers were explicit about this, bragging on earnings calls about raising prices without losing customers. At the time, many firms didn’t just raise prices enough to only cover the higher labor and material costs but also to pad their profit margins. That padding gives them another buffer when it comes to passing on the costs. Firms avoid doing so by cutting into their elevated margins but, again, only for so long.
In other words, there’s a strong likelihood that temporary factors are, for now, holding back price passthrough. Once those forces fade, we should see more of a tariff bump in the inflation data. Because we’re sailing in uncharted waters, I can’t give you a date, but I’d guess within the next 3-6 months.