Trump’s baffling tariffs moves are undermining U.S. role as world’s superpower

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 7 episode of “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.”

President Donald Trump is, once again, ramping up his trade war. On Monday, he sent letters threatening new, higher tariff rates of between 25% to 40% on imports from 14 countries, including key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.

Trump’s news led all three major stock indexes to close down on Monday. However, considering that the president has yet to enforce any trade deadlines, it’s interesting that this triggered a big sell-off at all.

In fact, on Tuesday morning, several investment banks published notes for investors basically questioning the president’s follow-through. From UBS: “It seems a wasted effort to analyze every Trump social media post when investors understandably anticipate future retreats.” Over at Goldman Sachs, “We do not generally expect these proposed rates to take effect on Aug. 1.” The folks at ING summed it up succinctly, “The tariff rollercoaster ride continues.”

What have we heard from the White House as this 90-day period comes to a close? A whole lot of contradictions.

The president’s announcement came just before his original July 9 deadline. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order giving countries until Aug. 1 to lock in trade agreements with the United States or see these latest rates take effect.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump’s executive order is already working. “When he said that there’s a chance that countries could boomerang back to their April 2 reciprocal tariff levels, we’ve had a lot of people change their tune in terms of negotiations,” Bessent told CNBC on Monday. “My mailbox was full last night with a lot of new offers, a lot of new proposals. So, it’s going to be a busy couple of days.”

Despite stating that the administration has a lot of new offers and proposals, Bessent gave no details about who those offers and proposals are from.