Trump’s GOP: Free speech for me, but not for you September 28, 2025 / 10:04

State Department revokes visas of six foreigners, saying they celebrated Charlie Kirk’s killing

The agency said the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans” and said it is continuing to identify other visa holders.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

