State Department revokes visas of six foreigners, saying they celebrated Charlie Kirk’s killing

Foreigners who celebrate the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will have their visas revoked, the State Department says.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department wrote on X on Tuesday, adding that it “continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

The State Department went on to post a thread of screenshots it said were from six visa holders who had shared opinions on Kirk, who was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, which would have been his 32nd birthday. He was fatally shot at a Utah college on Sept. 10.

The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In one of the examples, the agency wrote that a Mexican national had said that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.”