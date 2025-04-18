Van Hollen details his abruptly arranged meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Friday that the Salvadoran government is “making a huge mistake,” as he detailed his meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal resident of the U.S. who is being detained in the Central American country after being mistakenly deported there last month.

Addressing reporters at Washington Dulles International Airport after his two-day trip to El Salvador, Van Hollen said that the Salvadoran government is being “complicit” in accepting people deported by the Trump administration without due process — and is branding itself “as the place for these huge prisons where people who are illegally abducted are warehoused.”

“That is not a good look,” he said.

Van Hollen, who sat down with Abrego Garcia at a hotel in San Salvador, said he had been preparing for his flight back to the U.S. on Thursday evening when he abruptly received word that his request to meet with the Maryland man had been granted.

Van Hollen said Abrego Garcia said he had been “traumatized” by being at El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, and fearful of detainees in other cell blocks “who called out to him and taunted him in various ways.”

Abrego Garcia said he was transferred last week to a different detention center with better conditions, but still had no ability to communicate with anyone outside the facility, the senator said.

“His conversation with me was the first communication he’d had with anybody outside a prison since he was abducted,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen traveled to San Salvador on Wednesday to seek Abrego Garcia’s release. While there, he told reporters that his request to see Abrego Garcia was denied twice, including when he went to CECOT and was stopped by soldiers at a checkpoint outside the facility.

On Thursday night, he posted on social media that he had finally met with Abrego Garcia.

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.