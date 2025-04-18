Opinion

BREAKING: Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador April 17, 2025 / 00:45

Van Hollen details his abruptly arranged meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

The Maryland senator said Salvadoran officials tried to make it look like Abrego Garcia was living comfortably during his detention.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post