I’m autistic, and I work. And I made sure to let RFK Jr. know it.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the lectern at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building on Wednesday to fearmonger about a supposed autism epidemic, he said many dehumanizing things about autistic people including, “These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job.” I had made sure to park myself right in front of Kennedy for the news conference, and when he and his team called on me, I mentioned that I am autistic.
I wanted to show America’s most vocal proponent of the lie that there’s a link between vaccines and autism that my autism is not a tragedy. Of course there are autistic people, including nonspeaking autistic people and ones with intellectual disabilities, who require significant support. Even so, they don’t deserve Kennedy’s awful rhetoric that describes them not as people but as burdens.
Kennedy’s blanket characterization of autistic people not working and paying taxes is obviously false. However, the number of autistic people without work remains painfully high. Some studies show it could be around 38.5%. This does not factor in those who are paid below minimum wage.
The irony is that President Donald Trump’s administration has slashed grants to recruit autistic people into STEM jobs. Trump also grotesquely blamed diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the plane crash over the Potomac in the first month of his presidency and specifically cited a program by the Federal Aviation Administration to hire people with intellectual disabilities. In short, the Trump administration seems focused on actively reducing the number of opportunities for disabled people, including those who are autistic.
Kennedy, who’s been assigned by President Donald Trump to find the cause of autism, was speaking to the media on Wednesday about a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on the increased numbers in autism diagnoses. But his insistence that the increase means there must be an environmental toxin responsible suggests he hadn’t read the report. I had read it and knew that the report says, “Differences in prevalence over time and across sites can reflect differing practices in ASD evaluation and identification and availability and requirements that affect accessibility of services.”
The increased number of diagnoses is also a sign that the racial diagnosis gap has closed significantly and that clinicians, educators and parents finally recognize certain traits in their kids as autism spectrum disorder and not behavior disorders. We should credit the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Schools being required to report the number of autistic students they serve directly led to the increase in autism diagnoses. There is no epidemic. The increase in reported autism numbers is a sign that government can work.
Despite the significant challenges I’ve faced as an autistic person, I’ve accomplished much in the workforce. I am incredibly fortunate. My mom read an ad in a Wisconsin newspaper before I entered kindergarten about kids getting screenings for disability. Had she not read that, my family may never have begun the diagnosis process. Similarly, had I not had professors and professional mentors who’d had experiences with autistic family members, they may not have have been as willing to give me the accommodations I needed.