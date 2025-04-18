Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’m autistic, and I work. And I made sure to let RFK Jr. know it.

“These are kids who will never pay taxes,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said of autistic children Wednesday. "They’ll never hold a job.”

RFK Jr.’s CDC plans study on long-debunked link between vaccines and autism March 7, 2025 / 07:31
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.