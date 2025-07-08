Judge overseeing Abrego case stunned after DOJ fails to answer simple questions

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 7 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

On Monday, Trump administration lawyers were taken apart during a federal court hearing in Maryland over the bizarre, bungled, seemingly lawless deportation of a man named Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

During that hourslong hearing, the same federal judge who ordered the government in April to bring Abrego back from prison in El Salvador became totally exasperated as Justice Department lawyers refused to give clear answers to her clear questions.

When the judge asked Jonathan Guynn, a lawyer for the Justice Department, what the government planned to do with Abrego if he was released from custody later next week, Guynn replied it had “two options.”

According to Guynn, the government could either “remove him to a third country” or “seek to revisit Abrego Garcia’s order of withholding of removal.”

When the judge asked Guynn which option it was likely to take, he said that the “current plan is to attempt to remove [Abrego] to a third country” but noted the government could reassess that plan. When Guynn reiterated that the administration had not made a final decision, the judge said she did not “buy that for a second.”

The back-and-forth continued as the judge pressed the administration about what third country it planned to send Abrego to. “I do not believe that has been determined yet,” Guynn said. “I think there’s a number of countries with whom we have treaties and agreements … and DHS would explore its options for removal closer to the time when they would be taking [Abrego] into custody.”

The judge then asked if the government had started the process of identifying a possible country. Another lawyer from the Justice Department intervened and said they did not have that information. The exchange, according to Lawfare’s Anna Bower, who was inside the courtroom, appeared to leave the judge confused.