FBI Director Patel struggles to recall Charleston church shooting September 17, 2025 / 03:35

Patel fails to recognize the name of Charleston church shooter at House Judiciary hearing

The FBI director had to ask for “a reminder” and said that “I’ve got a lot in front of me.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

