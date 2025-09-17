Opinion

President Trump makes second state visit to UK September 17, 2025 / 06:13

Anti-Trump protesters in U.K. project images of him with Epstein on Windsor Castle walls

Four were arrested in connection with the stunt that took place during Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom, which began on Wednesday.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

