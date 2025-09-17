Anti-Trump protesters in U.K. project images of him with Epstein on Windsor Castle walls

If Donald Trump hoped a state visit to the United Kingdom would provide an escape from the Epstein files controversy that’s plagued his administration for months, he was wrong.
Ahead of the president’s second state visit, protesters across the pond used the opportunity to project expansive photos and videos of the president with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the exterior walls of Windsor Castle, where Trump and the first lady were being hosted by King Charles and Camilla.
Also projected on the world’s largest occupied castle was the salacious letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein on his 50th birthday, recently revealed by House Democrats who subpoenaed documents from Epstein’s estate. The White House has denied the authenticity of the letter. Trump has said he had a falling out with Epstein in or around 2004, and no evidence has linked Trump to Epstein’s crimes.
An old photo of the king’s brother Prince Andrew, who was friends with Epstein, was also briefly projected against one of the castle turrets. One of Epstein’s victims, the late Virginia Giuffre, sued Andrew in 2021, claiming she was forced to have sex with him, a claim he denied in a now-famous BBC Newsnight interview in which he said he was at a PizzaExpress in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice at the time of the alleged assault. The case was settled in 2022 with no admission of wrongdoing.