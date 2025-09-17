Anti-Trump protesters in U.K. project images of him with Epstein on Windsor Castle walls

If Donald Trump hoped a state visit to the United Kingdom would provide an escape from the Epstein files controversy that’s plagued his administration for months, he was wrong.

Ahead of the president’s second state visit, protesters across the pond used the opportunity to project expansive photos and videos of the president with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the exterior walls of Windsor Castle, where Trump and the first lady were being hosted by King Charles and Camilla.

Also projected on the world’s largest occupied castle was the salacious letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein on his 50th birthday, recently revealed by House Democrats who subpoenaed documents from Epstein’s estate. The White House has denied the authenticity of the letter. Trump has said he had a falling out with Epstein in or around 2004, and no evidence has linked Trump to Epstein’s crimes.