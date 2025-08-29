Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘That only worked for Michelle Obama’: Nicolle Wallace on Democrats’ new tactics for fighting Trump August 28, 2025 / 09:27

The high road ‘only worked for Michelle Obama’: Nicolle Wallace urges Dems to take on Trump

Wallace praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom for what she dubbed his “wake the F up speech” for Democrats.

Aug. 29, 2025, 1:27 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post