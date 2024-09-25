Why has Kamala Harris been silent about the death penalty?

On Tuesday night, the state of Missouri executed a man convicted of murder despite concerns over the handling of evidence and jury selection in his case, and even objections from prosecutors and the victim’s family. Yet despite the public outcry over Marcellus Williams’ execution, Kamala Harris — whose opposition to the death penalty was once a hallmark of her career in public service — has been conspicuously silent on the issue.

Williams is one of several people who have been put to death in the U.S. in recent months. Harris has not commented publicly on Williams’ execution, and Axios reported that her campaign did not respond when asked whether she would support legislation to end the death penalty or sign an executive order to do so if elected.

Marcellus Williams was executed in Missouri on Tuesday night. Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty / ABACA via Reuters

The Democratic presidential nominee has repeatedly expressed a personal opposition to capital punishment, but her actions have not always reflected that. As San Francisco district attorney, Harris received intense criticism — including from top California Democrats — over her decision in 2004 to not pursue the death sentence for a gang member charged with killing a police officer.

In 2010, after Harris narrowly won her race for state attorney general while other California Democrats cruised to victory, some attributed it to her handling of the 2004 case. Then, as California AG in 2014, Harris appealed a federal judge’s ruling to overturn the death sentence of a man who had been on death row for decades, and an appeals court later reinstated his sentence. (In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on executions before the sentence could be carried out.)