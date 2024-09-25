Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on NYC Mayor Eric Adams to resign ‘for the good of the city’

UPDATE (Sept. 25, 2024, 9:52 p.m. ET): New York City Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement Wednesday night: “I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

UPDATE (Sept. 25, 2024, 9:40 p.m. ET): New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to face federal charges by prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York as soon as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter, NBC News reports.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign, becoming the first member of Congress to push for his departure as his administration continues to be roiled by investigations and allegations of corruption.

In a post on X, the New York Democrat on Wednesday argued that the recent “flood of resignations and vacancies” has made it impossible for Adams to continue governing. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, urged the mayor to step down “for the good of the city.”

For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Adams has already hit back, issuing a statement that reads, in part, “For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo — without even a single charge being filed — is the height of hypocrisy.”

The mayor has previously brushed off calls for his resignation. But the statement from Ocasio-Cortez — the most high-profile Democrat to push for his ouster to date — could prompt further calls from other prominent party members.

“I was elected by the people of the city,” Adams said earlier this month, “and I’m going to fulfill my obligation to the people of the city so I can continue to do great things that I’m doing.”

Earlier Wednesday, another New Yorker — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — expressed his confidence in Adams. “As far as I can tell, Eric Adams is working as hard as he can to be the best mayor possible and meet the needs of the residents of New York City,” said Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn.

Adams and members of his inner circle have been caught in a web of scandals, leading to both federal and local investigations. In recent weeks, those investigations have led to a series of subpoenas and raids. Adams has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. As Harry Siegel noted for MSNBC, “There are now four separate, though possibly overlapping, federal investigations targeting his inner circle and the mayor himself. No one has been charged with any wrongdoing in those investigations, and Adams says he always follows the law.”

Meanwhile, Adams’ administration is dwindling, seemingly by the day. Just within the last month, the city’s police commissioner, health commissioner and the chancellor of New York City’s public school system have announced their resignations.