Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump’s tough talk on crime is taking a major hit. Here’s why.

Trump and the GOP attack Democrats as soft on violent criminals. But Trump's own commutations prove the absurdity of that strategy.

‘Delay, obfuscate, confuse’: Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s legal strategy September 4, 2024 / 06:45
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.